Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SUI opened at $150.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $157.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.55.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on SUI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

