Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products primarily in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. Precision BioSciences Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

DTIL has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Precision BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.96.

Shares of DTIL opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.08.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Precision BioSciences news, COO David S. Thomson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $164,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $133,209.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,863,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,607,347.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,443 shares of company stock valued at $929,249. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 598.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

