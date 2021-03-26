Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Grows Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Wix.com makes up approximately 3.8% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.53% of Wix.com worth $73,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.82.

NASDAQ WIX traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,811. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of -104.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

