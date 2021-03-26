PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,436,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 233,194 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.03% of PPG Industries worth $351,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $152.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.01 and a 1 year high of $153.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.77.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.32.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

