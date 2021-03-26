Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Position Decreased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $31.82 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $371.50 million, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $106.58 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.42%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

