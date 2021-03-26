Polaris Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 6,154 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,392% compared to the typical volume of 137 put options.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,977,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,821 shares of company stock valued at $25,054,195. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,324,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $67,572,000. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 145.5% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after purchasing an additional 346,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Polaris by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 498,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

PII opened at $130.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. Polaris has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $140.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 394.97 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.