Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $88.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PLUG. TheStreet lowered Plug Power from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Plug Power from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Plug Power from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.27.

PLUG stock opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.33 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $87,077.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,080.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lucas P. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,214 shares of company stock worth $44,475,619 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $220,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,599,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,080 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Plug Power by 7,984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,180,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 3,217.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

