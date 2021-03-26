PlayFuel (PLF) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.47 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $8.40 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlayFuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00023761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00049472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $346.46 or 0.00651792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00064447 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00023866 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PLF is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

