Piper Sandler Weighs in on Merchants Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Merchants Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $111.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average is $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

In related news, Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David N. Shane purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,200. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 451.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

