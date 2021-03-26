Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI)

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $0.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVSI. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of CV Sciences from $0.75 to $0.60 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CV Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of CV Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1.35 to $0.65 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.66.

Shares of CVSI opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.24. CV Sciences has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.45.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 81.99% and a negative net margin of 68.90%. Analysts expect that CV Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the name of PlusCBD in a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

