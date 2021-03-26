Piper Sandler Comments on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report released on Sunday, March 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $516.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.19 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $20.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.51.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

