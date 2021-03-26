Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cowen in a report released on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cowen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Get Cowen alerts:

COWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Cowen stock opened at $33.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $890.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.51. Cowen has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $43.17.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $512.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.07 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

In other news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $559,580.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 226,408 shares in the company, valued at $9,049,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cowen by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 84,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.