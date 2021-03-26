Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Phunware had a negative net margin of 186.72% and a negative return on equity of 5,811.09%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHUN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 200,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,989,420. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $97.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Phunware has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $3.34.

Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

