PhoenixDAO Market Cap Achieves $5.89 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded up 43.1% against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and $434,084.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.65 or 0.00454649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00058292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00176930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.72 or 0.00796282 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00050893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00075433 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Token Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.