Phoenix New Media Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FENG)

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,395 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 500% compared to the average volume of 732 call options.
FENG opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.41 million, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 60.29% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $55.51 million for the quarter.
Phoenix New Media Company Profile
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
