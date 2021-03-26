Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $82.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.38. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $295,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,032 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,202,000 after buying an additional 2,286,501 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

