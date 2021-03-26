Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.89. The company had a trading volume of 165,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,688. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.98 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.33 and its 200 day moving average is $80.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

