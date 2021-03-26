PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PHAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ PHAS opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $102.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.85. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $6.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.33). Research analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 616.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 35,284 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.