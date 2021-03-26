PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Price Target Raised to $19.00

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAS opened at $3.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $102.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.85. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). As a group, research analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 616.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 35,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

