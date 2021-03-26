Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) traded down 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.32 and last traded at $30.32. 2,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 138,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Pharvaris B.V. alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.97.

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.