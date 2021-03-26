Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PFV has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €139.75 ($164.41).

Shares of ETR PFV opened at €155.60 ($183.06) on Thursday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 12-month low of €110.00 ($129.41) and a 12-month high of €192.80 ($226.82). The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 40.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of €166.48 and a 200 day moving average of €166.98.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

