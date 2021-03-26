PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CFO John Newland Sells 4,500 Shares

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Newland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, John Newland sold 9,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00.

On Monday, December 28th, John Newland sold 9,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00.

PETQ opened at $35.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average of $32.93. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $164.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,397,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,596,000 after buying an additional 330,042 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,213,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,645,000 after buying an additional 559,606 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its position in PetIQ by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 686,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,010,000.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

