Peter Dubois Lewis Sells 3,282 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.41, for a total value of C$47,287.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,437 shares in the company, valued at C$611,432.30.

Peter Dubois Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Peter Dubois Lewis sold 2,696 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total value of C$38,337.12.

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$13.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$8.55 and a 52 week high of C$18.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELD. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.36.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

