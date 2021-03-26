Peter Dubois Lewis Sells 3,282 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.41, for a total value of C$47,287.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,437 shares in the company, valued at C$611,432.30.
Peter Dubois Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 12th, Peter Dubois Lewis sold 2,696 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total value of C$38,337.12.
Shares of ELD stock opened at C$13.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$8.55 and a 52 week high of C$18.90.
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.
