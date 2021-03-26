Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €180.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €180.00 ($211.76) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RI. Barclays set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €173.25 ($203.82).

Shares of RI opened at €158.95 ($187.00) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €160.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €152.63. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

