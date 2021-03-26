Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,512,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,200 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,648,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,496,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. Analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

