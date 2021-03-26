Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,229,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $59,603,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,660,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,417,000.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $104,798.75. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $486,428.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,670,942.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,246 shares of company stock worth $875,013 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

TVTX stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.55.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. Analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.