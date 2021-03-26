Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVLR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the third quarter valued at about $3,336,000. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,391,000 after buying an additional 59,750 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 240,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,617,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Avalara by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth $1,166,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $126.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.27 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.82. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $61.63 and a one year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $59,820.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,238.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $28,769.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,237.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,672 shares of company stock valued at $15,533,596. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

