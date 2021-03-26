Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $40,000 in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REPL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Replimune Group news, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 8,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $358,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,694,777.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $1,006,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 905,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,358,462.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,490 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,931. Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $54.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 19.47 and a quick ratio of 19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 2.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

