Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $35,000 in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 90 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,349,000 after purchasing an additional 434,219 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,886,000 after acquiring an additional 167,799 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,001.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 138,515 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,558,000 after acquiring an additional 90,342 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,778,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Cannonball Research increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.57.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,608,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,433 shares of company stock worth $17,876,289. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $440.47 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.57 and a fifty-two week high of $547.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.35 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

