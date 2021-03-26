Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 976,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

In related news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 34,744 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $1,178,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

