Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 316 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,530,000 after purchasing an additional 325,960 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,243,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,071,000 after buying an additional 689,458 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after buying an additional 5,365,031 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,902,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,883,000 after acquiring an additional 436,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. Argus upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $37.73 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,433.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

