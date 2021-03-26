Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Down 5.8% After Insider Selling

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) shares fell 5.8% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $105.63 and last traded at $106.72. 116,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,965,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.35.

Specifically, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $6,106,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,448.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 65,453 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $7,205,720.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,390.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,037 shares of company stock worth $51,082,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,474.71 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.58 and its 200-day moving average is $124.40.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

