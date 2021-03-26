Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 488,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,236 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $74,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,077,000 after buying an additional 202,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996,107 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,900 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,179,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $465,206,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

NASDAQ PTON opened at $103.23 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,474.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

In other news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $2,473,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 65,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $7,205,720.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,390.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,037 shares of company stock worth $51,082,270 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.