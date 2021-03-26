PEAKDEFI (PEAK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $386,330.00

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. One PEAKDEFI token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000693 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $40.16 million and approximately $386,330.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00023877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00049729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.14 or 0.00658133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001880 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00064548 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00024079 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a token. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 545,107,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,852,555 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

