PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PDS Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.48.
Shares of PDSB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,688. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $97.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.70.
About PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.
