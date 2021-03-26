PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PDS Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.48.

Shares of PDSB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,688. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $97.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 90,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

