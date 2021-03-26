PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.15 Million

Brokerages expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to report sales of $21.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.40 million to $21.90 million. PCB Bancorp posted sales of $18.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $82.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $83.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $82.15 million, with estimates ranging from $79.60 million to $84.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other PCB Bancorp news, CEO Henry Kim acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Also, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,830.00. Insiders bought a total of 26,104 shares of company stock worth $334,251 over the last 90 days. 20.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 28,538 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PCB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.34. 45,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,802. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $237.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

