PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Announces Earnings Results

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%.

Shares of PAYS traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,039. PaySign has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.80 million, a PE ratio of -73.83 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

