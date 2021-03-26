PAYCENT Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $936.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 81.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 153.7% against the dollar. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $603,486.82 and approximately $936.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00024100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00049635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $350.68 or 0.00659921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00064520 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00023975 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

