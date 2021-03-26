Pavan Cheruvu Acquires 100,000 Shares of Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Stock

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) CEO Pavan Cheruvu bought 100,000 shares of Sio Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,456.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SIOX stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $120.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.29.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sio Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIOX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

