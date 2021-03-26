Patrick Kirscht Sells 2,500 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Stock

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $49,375.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.83. The company had a trading volume of 71,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,074. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63. Oportun Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.60 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oportun Financial Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 15.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 20,637 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Oportun Financial by 53.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 118,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 41,482 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.