Particl (PART) Price Down 14.7% This Week

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, Particl has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $8.90 million and approximately $26,729.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001725 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00020358 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,783,365 coins and its circulating supply is 9,745,847 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

