PARSIQ Price Reaches $1.24 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $136.00 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002295 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00074698 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000053 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000900 BTC.

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,047,777 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.