Parkgene Price Up 39.4% Over Last 7 Days (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 48% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Parkgene has a market cap of $530,569.55 and approximately $99.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Parkgene has traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar. One Parkgene token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00025242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00049088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $336.26 or 0.00640418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00063684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00024049 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene (GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Parkgene Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

