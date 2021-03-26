Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PZZA. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on PZZA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.65.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $87.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $110.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.85.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $469.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

