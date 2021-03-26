Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Stock Position Boosted by Newfoundland Capital Management

Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 1,691.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,833 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver comprises 0.2% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,341,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,018 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,151,000 after purchasing an additional 793,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 590,578 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,812,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,543,000 after purchasing an additional 590,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.51. The company had a trading volume of 70,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,753. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.14, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.37 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

