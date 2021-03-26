Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 177,526 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 177,526 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 115,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $42.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,365. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

