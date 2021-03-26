Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Stock Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,797 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 79,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,978,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,988,000.

NASDAQ OAS traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,805. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $65.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%.

OAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 27th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

