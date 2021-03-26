Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,192 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOG. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 39.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,523,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,326,000 after buying an additional 3,545,188 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,777,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 28.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,846,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,865,000 after purchasing an additional 628,223 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,597,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,434,000 after purchasing an additional 317,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,531,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,681. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.48. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOG. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

