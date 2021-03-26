Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $903,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 838,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $237,589,000 after purchasing an additional 90,083 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,084,000 after purchasing an additional 240,412 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,310,095,000 after purchasing an additional 175,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,289. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.43 and a 12-month high of $312.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

