Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 3,040 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 283,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,895,000 after buying an additional 127,523 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after buying an additional 256,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $118.03. 3,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,344. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $75.60 and a 12 month high of $117.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.45. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $701,558.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,441,659.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,609 in the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.10.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.